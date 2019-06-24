App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pixel Slate will not get a sequel as Google confirms it will no longer make tablets

Two in-development Pixel Slate models get the axe.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google recently confirmed that the Pixel Slate would not get a successor as the company is ditching all plans to make tablets. The tech giant confirmed the move stating that it would be focusing Chrome OS hardware efforts on traditional laptops.

A spokesperson for Google told Business Insider, "For Google's first-party hardware efforts, we'll be focusing on Chrome OS laptops and will continue to support Pixel Slate." So, although Google plans on supporting the Pixel Slate in terms of software and security updates, the chances of seeing a Pixel Slate 2 are nil.

Google first announced the Pixel Slate in October 2018 and launched it the following month. Google's tablet had an excellent display and decent support for a mouse and trackpad, but with a hefty $599, the Pixel Slate was quite expensive as compared to other tablets on the market. The Pixel Slate also featured a handful of software bugs and was fairly heavy.

Google SVP of devices and services, Rick Osterloh, confirmed the search giant decision via a tweet:

The Pixel Slate received mediocre reviews during its launch, primarily due to its price and buggy software. Google was reportedly working on two tablets but has since axed the two devices in-development, shifting the team working on them to other areas of the company.

A company spokesperson told CNET that Google will focus on the roadmap on the Pixelbook family of laptops moving forward. Osterloh's tweet also confirmed that while Google was done making tablets, the search giant is fully committed to improving Chrome OS on tablet devices.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 12:47 pm

tags #Google #Pixel #Technology

