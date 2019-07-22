App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pixel 4 renders and leaked specs reveal a bigger display and more RAM

There is no fingerprint scanner at the back, hinting that the Pixel 4 could feature a Face ID-like module.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Fresh render images of the Pixel 4 have been uploaded on the internet, again. Last month, render images of the Pixel 4 XL were uploaded by a renowned tipster based on a few leaks. The tipster has now released render images of the standard Pixel, which reveals the design and specifications of the Pixel 4.

OnLeaks, in collaboration with igeeksblog, has released the front and rear panel render images of Pixel 4. Like the Pixel 4 XL, the Pixel 4 too, would have slightly thick bezels at the top and bottom of the display.

The front would have two cameras next to two vertically aligned sensors. There is no fingerprint scanner at the back, hinting that the Pixel 4 could feature a Face ID-like module. The smartphone could also have an in-display fingerprint scanner as an alternative. The back panel remains the same as previous render images.

Close
Alongside these renders, tipster Ice Universe has uploaded photos of Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL screen protectors. The protectors have three cutouts on the left— two for the front camera and one for the rumoured Face ID module. On the right side of the earpiece, there is a mysterious cutout. Google is rumoured to implement Project Soli, which is a radar-based tech to track movements and gestures precisely.

In another report, BGR has stated that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL would feature slightly larger displays. The Pixel 4 would have a 1080 * 2280 resolution, whereas the Pixel 4 XL would have a 1440 * 3040 resolution.

related news

The report also mentions that both the Pixel siblings would have a RAM upgrade to 6GB. Currently, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL feature 3GB RAM with up to 128GB storage.

Last month, Google teased the Pixel 4’s rear-panel that would have a square-shaped camera bump. The company has since then remained silent about its flagship. The number of leaks and speculations are bound to pour in as we get closer to the expected launch in October.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 05:41 pm

tags #Google #smartphones #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.