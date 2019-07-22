Pixel 4 renders and leaked specs reveal a bigger display and more RAM

Fresh render images of the Pixel 4 have been uploaded on the internet, again. Last month, render images of the Pixel 4 XL were uploaded by a renowned tipster based on a few leaks. The tipster has now released render images of the standard Pixel, which reveals the design and specifications of the Pixel 4.

OnLeaks, in collaboration with igeeksblog, has released the front and rear panel render images of Pixel 4. Like the Pixel 4 XL, the Pixel 4 too, would have slightly thick bezels at the top and bottom of the display.

The front would have two cameras next to two vertically aligned sensors. There is no fingerprint scanner at the back, hinting that the Pixel 4 could feature a Face ID-like module. The smartphone could also have an in-display fingerprint scanner as an alternative. The back panel remains the same as previous render images.



The oval opening of the Pixel 4 Series front panel means that the Google Pixel 4 Series will be groundbreaking and new and worth looking forward to. pic.twitter.com/9Pg9bGcWrs

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 20, 2019

Alongside these renders, tipster Ice Universe has uploaded photos of Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL screen protectors. The protectors have three cutouts on the left— two for the front camera and one for the rumoured Face ID module. On the right side of the earpiece, there is a mysterious cutout. Google is rumoured to implement Project Soli, which is a radar-based tech to track movements and gestures precisely.

In another report, BGR has stated that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL would feature slightly larger displays. The Pixel 4 would have a 1080 * 2280 resolution, whereas the Pixel 4 XL would have a 1440 * 3040 resolution.

The report also mentions that both the Pixel siblings would have a RAM upgrade to 6GB. Currently, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL feature 3GB RAM with up to 128GB storage.

Last month, Google teased the Pixel 4’s rear-panel that would have a square-shaped camera bump. The company has since then remained silent about its flagship. The number of leaks and speculations are bound to pour in as we get closer to the expected launch in October.