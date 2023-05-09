Pimple on woman’s nose turns out to be form of deadly cancer

A New Zealand woman discovered the pimple on her nose was a form of skin cancer (Representational image)

A New Zealand woman was shocked to learn the pimple on her nose was a common form of skin cancer. Michelle Davis, 52, spotted the zit on her nose in April 2022 and initially ignored it.

“I thought, ‘What am I doing getting a pimple at 52?’” she told SWNS. “It will go away, I kept telling myself.”

Davis, an accounts manager, dismissed the pimple as a superficial symptom and used a concealer on it for months. It was only in January 2023 that she decided to pop the pimple after it became “really sore” and felt “like a volcano under the skin.”

When she tried the squeeze the pimple, however, it started bleeding uncontrollably, but no push came out. “It bled and bled - for like a week,” she recalled. That is when Davis realised something was wrong, but it was only in February that she finally saw a doctor.

She was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma - a type of skin cancer that develops most often on areas of the skin exposed to the sun. Davis underwent surgery to remove the cancerous cells from her nose.

“They cut up my nose in a zig-zag. They cut out a crater. There was a hole in the end of my nose,” said Davis, who is now recovering at home. "They then bring the skin down to cover it."

The nasal flap surgery left Davis with a hole on her nose and uneven nostrils – but she counts herself lucky that her entire nose was not removed. "Some people end up losing their nose, so thank goodness," she said.