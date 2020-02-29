App
Last Updated : Feb 29, 2020 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pigeons fly inside Ahmedabad-Jaipur GoAir flight at departure

A video of the incident was tweeted on February 29 by a passenger, which has gone viral on social media.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Two pigeons found their way inside a GoAir aircraft, which was preparing for departure for Jaipur from the Sardar Vallabhbhai International airport here on February 28, prompting the airline to urge the AAI to deal with the issue of bird menace on February 29.

Ahmedabad airport is currently managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

A video of the incident was tweeted on February 29 by a passenger, which has gone viral on social media.

Close

"Two pigeons found their way inside the GoAir's Ahmedabad Jaipur flight G8-702 while passengers were boarding (the aircraft)," the airline said in a statement.

"The crew immediately got the birds shooed away. The flight took off as per its scheduled departure of 5 pm (Friday)," the airline added.

GoAir expressed regrets for any inconvenience caused to its passengers, the airline said, adding it has requested the Airports Authority of India (AAI) get rid of this menace, it further said.

A twitter user Prashant Ramwani has posted the video of the incident with a tweet "Ek kabootar plane ke andar".

The video clip shows a pigeon flying inside the plane with passengers sitting in it.

First Published on Feb 29, 2020 07:32 pm

tags #GoAir #India

