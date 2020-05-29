Pictures of whiskey bottles in MHA’s FB post on Cyclone Amphan relief work cracks up Twitter

An erroneous post on Facebook left the Ministry of Home Affairs red-faced on May 28.

The official Facebook page of the MHA had uploaded a host of pictures of the relief work being done by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in West Bengal which was ravaged by Cyclone Amphan recently.

Among other pictures, the person handling the account had mistakenly uploaded the picture of a table full of snacks along with two whisky bottles. The other two photos showed NDRF personnel removing an uprooted tree in Howrah district of West Bengal.

The post captioned “NDRF continued restoration at Deulpur, Panchla Block, Howrah” had tagged NDRF, PIB India, and DD Bangla News and used the hashtag “postamphanrestoration”. It was taken down immediately after it was brought to the notice of the authorities. However, screenshots had been taken by then and the post had gone viral.



While the mistake gave a good laugh to many social media users, the person who uploaded the post -- a contractual employee – had to apologise for the “inadvertent error”, reported the Indian Express





