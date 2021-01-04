Picture of Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar saluting his DSP-ranked daughter wins hearts: Take a look

Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti. Twitter

A picture of a heartwarming incident is currently doing the rounds on the internet. A Circle Inspector in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati was seen saluting his daughter, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) cadre, during a Police Duty Meet on January 4.



#APPolice1stDutyMeet brings a family together!

Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police with pride and respect at #IGNITE which is being conducted at #Tirupati. A rare & heartwarming sight indeed!#DutyMeet pic.twitter.com/5r7EUfnbzB — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) January 3, 2021

In a tweet, the Andhra Pradesh Police shared the rare and heartwarming incident with the caption ‘AP Police 1st Duty Meet brings a family together!’