Picture of Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar saluting his DSP-ranked daughter wins hearts: Take a look

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2021 / 03:52 PM IST
Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti. Twitter

A picture of a heartwarming incident is currently doing the rounds on the internet. A Circle Inspector in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati was seen saluting his daughter, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) cadre, during a Police Duty Meet on January 4.

In a tweet, the Andhra Pradesh Police shared the rare and heartwarming incident with the caption ‘AP Police 1st Duty Meet brings a family together!’

According to reports, Prashanti, an engineering graduate belongs to the 2018 batch DSPs. She belonged to the first batch of DSPs that took training in Andhra Pradesh after the bifurcation of the State and cracked the Andhra Pradesh Public Commission Group 1 and is currently the Guntur Urban South DSP.
