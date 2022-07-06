English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Picky eaters: Penguins, otters reject cheaper food options as inflation hits Japan aquarium

    Aquarium authorities said it made the switch after prices of horse mackerel, used to feed the penguin, rocketed up about 20-30 percent from last year.

    AFP
    July 06, 2022 / 06:29 PM IST

    "They take it into their mouths at first, but then they decide they don't like it and drop it," aquarium head Hiroki Shimamoto said. (Representative image)

    Picky penguins and ornery otters at a Japanese aquarium are facing the effects of inflation, refusing the new bargain bites their keepers are now offering after a jump in prices.

    As part of a belt-tightening effort, the Hakone-en aquarium in central Japan's Kanagawa region has scrapped some of its traditional and more expensive horse mackerel in favour of cheaper mackerel.

    But the menu change has not been received with universal approval, with some penguins resolutely turning their beaks up when the mackerel is offered.

    "They take it into their mouths at first, but then they decide they don't like it and drop it," aquarium head Hiroki Shimamoto told AFP.

    He speculates that the uncompromising penguins may have taken issue with the size of their new meals, which are bigger than their standard fare.

    Close

    Related stories

    "They sense something is off," he said.

    Read more: Dream job alert: There's an opening in Antarctica. Employee has to count penguins

    The problem is even more acute among the aquarium's otters, who have uniformly rejected the cheaper fish, Shimamoto added.

    The facility said it made the switch after horse mackerel prices rocketed up about 20-30 percent from last year, in part because of low catches.

    The aquarium is still purchasing some horse mackerel for its feed, but has no plans to revert back entirely until prices fall, Shimamoto said.

    "It all depends on when things get back to normal."

    Read more: Watch: Japanese company builds 'flood-proof' house than can float
    AFP
    Tags: #Aquarium #inflation #Japan #mackerel #Otter #Penguin
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 06:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.