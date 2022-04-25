Pics of Johnny Depp 'passed out', his cocaine stash revealed in Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp acknowledged that the photo was clicked at a time when he had “fallen off the wagon.”

The ongoing Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial recently witnessed a series of photos revealed to the jury which the 58-year-old actor may find embarrassing. Among them were images of him apparently passed out with ice cream spilled on his lap and a video of him vandalising his own kitchen.

The most provocative photo, however, was clicked in 2013. It appeared to show a glass of whiskey, lines of cocaine, tobacco and other drug paraphernalia on a table, reported the New York Post.

Depp acknowledged that the photo was clicked at a time when he had “fallen off the wagon.”

An attorney for Amber Heard continues questioning Johnny Depp about his drug use under cross.



ATTORNEY: "Mr. Depp, I'd like to ask you about this photo. This is a photo of four pretty huge bags of marijuana. Correct?"



JD: "Yes sir. That is a lot of marijuana."#deppvsheard pic.twitter.com/56Qb76aSnb — Teresa Whitaker (@twhitakerwrbl) April 21, 2022

Asked if he would often drink in the morning, The Pirates of the Caribbean replied, “Isn’t happy hour anytime?”

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard, 35, for $50 million, claiming she defamed him in a Washington Post opinion piece in 2018 in which she did not name him but described herself as a victim of domestic abuse. Heard is counter suing for $100 million.

Her lawyers argue that Depp did abuse the Aquaman actress, physically and sexually. They claim that his denials are not credible because he was often too drunk or high to recall what happened.

They showed the jurors a string of text messages Depp had sent to friends over the years, including one from June 2013 exchange in which Depp wrote to his actor friend Paul Bettany “Let’s burn Amber!!!”

In a follow-up text message, he wrote, “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will f**k her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead.”

An undated footage of a fight the couple had in the kitchen of their home was also shown to jurors in which Depp is seen throwing things around, slamming cupboards and pouring himself a glass of alcohol.

Depp, however, has repeatedly denied assaulting Heard. “I did assault a couple of cabinets, but I did not touch Miss Heard," he said.

