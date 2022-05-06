Photos of blood-splattered furniture surface in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial began in Virginia in April

Amber Heard shared more details of Johnny Depp’s alleged abuse on her second day of testimony in their ongoing, highly-publicised defamation trial. The Aquaman actress said that Depp threw her against a wall and ripped off her clothes during a drug-fuelled rage in Australia in 2015. The court was also shown photos of blood-splattered furniture in the house that the former couple rented in Australia in March 2015, reportedly taken after a fierce fight that left Depp with a severed finger.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married from February 2015 to January 2017. The trial between them began this April in Virginia. Depp has sued his ex-wife for $50 million, claiming that a piece she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 led to him losing out on work.

On Thursday, Heard told the jury about the fight that occurred in March 2015 in Australia, where Johnny Depp was filming the fifth installment of the Pirates series. She said she confronted Depp about his drinking. During the altercation that followed, the actor threw a bottle at her.

"Also cans, like soda cans, beer or soda cans, and they're coming at me one after the other."

"At some point he had a broken bottle up against my face, neck area, by my jawline and he told me he'd carve up my face," she said, adding that Depp was screaming at her that she had "ruined his life."

Amber Heard broke down in court as she recalled that Depp ripped off her nightgown and sexually assaulted her with a bottle. “I remember looking around the room, looking at all the broken bottles, broken glass and I remember not wanting to move because I didn't know if it was broken, I didn't know if the bottle that he had inside me was broken,” she said. “I remember just retching, there was blood on the floor.”



Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial coverage: Blood-stained furniture, walls, guitar in Australia https://t.co/Kj9ADwpRSt pic.twitter.com/kGz7trPEFA

— New York Post (@nypost) May 5, 2022

The court was shown photos of blood stains all over the house that Depp and Heard rented in Australia. The photos showed blood drops on a sofa, a guitar and on white sheets.

Depp’s own account of the fight differed significantly from Heard’s. He has claimed Heard was the aggressor in the argument and severed the tip of one of his fingers by throwing a vodka bottle at him.

Depp, during four days of testimony earlier, denied ever being physically abusive towards Heard and claimed she was the one who was frequently violent.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes