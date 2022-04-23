Photos: IAS topper Tina Dabi, Pradeep Gawande’s wedding and reception

Indian Administrative Service officer Tina Dabi and her colleague Pradeep Gawande are now married. Their friends took to social media to share photos of their wedding ceremony and reception.

The couple reportedly got married in Jaipur on April 20. A photo from the ceremony, shared by Vinod Jakhar, the secretary of the National Students' Union of India, showed the couple, dressed in while and wearing garlands. standing before a poster of BR Ambedkar.

(Image credit: @VinodJakharIN/Twitter)

Another photo showed the couple posing with a friend -- Supreme Court advocate Raj Patil.

(Image credit: Raj Patil /Facebook)

For their wedding reception, which took place on April 22, the couple wore matching maroon outfits.

(Image credit: Raj Patil /Facebook)

Dabi had shot to fame in 2015 after the topping the UPSC exam. She was the first Dalit candidate to secure the first rank in the tough exam, that too in her very first attempt. She was a student of Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College.

Dabi’s younger sister Ria had secured the 15th rank in the UPSC examination held last year.

Presently, Dabi, 28, serves as the Joint Secretary Finance (Tax) to the government of Rajasthan.

Gawande, 41, is the director of archaeology and museums in Rajasthan.

The couple had announced their engagement in a social media post in March.

“I am wearing the smile you gave me, fiance,” Dabi had captioned a photo of them together.

Gawande had said: “Together, is my favourite place to be!”