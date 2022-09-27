Photo of Sudha Murty bowing to touch Mysuru royal's feet triggers debate on social media

Sudha Murty with Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of Mysuru. (Image credit: @ShyamSPrasad/Twitter)

A photo of Sudha Murthy bowing to touch the feet of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of Mysuru's royal family has ignited a debate on social media regarding the treatment of royals in a democracy.

It all started when a Twitter user shared a photo of his child's homework which had a line to fill in: “I ____ to the king" with "bow" available as an option.

"Homework sheet for my kid! Schools should be little careful with such undemocratic teachings (might seem small mistake)... they might inculcate wrong values in minds of kids," tweeted Guruprasad D N.

Responding to it, another Twitter user shared the photo of Sudha Murty and Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

A section of social media users expressed surprise when Murty, a write, entrepreneur and wife of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, was seen bowing to figures of monarchy.

"Look at Sudha Murthy bowing before a member of the Mysore royal family. She is supposed to be a role model," tweeted @vinaysreeni.

"Sudha Murthy bowing before a member of the mysore royal family. She is supposed to be a role model. Is this still a tradition of greeting the members of Royal family in India? Or was it more like an action out of reverence or respect?" wrote Kamran (@CitizenKamran).

"Oh god… is that Sudha murthy? Bowing in front of royalty? The mindset we have it in our blood, no amount of wealth and achievements would remove that from our behaviour," added Sunil (@thenamesunil).

Another section of people defended Murty and stated that the Wadiyars command immense respect among the people of Karnataka and Murty, whose hometown is Karnataka's Hubli, did no wrong in paying respect to Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

"The one who knows about Mysore Royal Family and their contribution towards development of Karnataka and Kannadigas, would greet the Royal family members, the same way as Sudha Murthy Ma'am. We Kannadigas take pride in doing so," commented Harsha Prabhakar (@haassum_aida).

Another user Mohan Kumar RK (@implantmoni) wrote "Mysuru royal family has done lot for betterment of Karnataka... Sudha Murthy bowing down is mark of respect to the lineage which has done so much to preserve Kannada culture. Sudha madam personifies humility."

"That's our culture. Irrespective of age, stature, position everyone bows to Rajamatha. Her (Murty's) culture has taught her this," added Varun (@Varunm96).