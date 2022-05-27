Photo of betel stain on airplane leaves Twitter furious

Twitter users demanded action against the erring passenger. (Image credit: @AwanishSharan/Twitter)

Indians are all too familiar with the sight of betel stains in public spaces and it appears that now, you will even spot them in airplanes.

On May 25, an Indian Administrative Service officer took to Twitter to share a photo of a betel stain right below a plane’s window. “Leaving your mark behind,” Awanish Sharan captioned the picture.

The photo sparked angry reactions. “Inexcusable,” a Twitter user said. “He (the person who spat paan on the plane) can be tracked back and punished and penalised.”



Inexcusable. He can be tracked back and punished and penalised. Please do it fast.

— Hrudayarajuk@gmail.com (@Hrudayarajukgm1) May 25, 2022

Another person suggested that the betel-spitting passenger be banned from travelling for at least a year.



Hefty fine which should be lesson and a deterrent. Confiscate all travel points/ rewards. Consider banning from any air travel for at least a year. May 26, 2022



One Twitter user wanted the guilty passenger to be jailed.

"The person should be identified and an example made out of him," the user said. "We have heard enough of 'this country belongs to us so we can do anything'. This person should be jailed for at least three days. He will learn his lesson."

In response, a Twitter account said: "Isn’t that easy to locate, check seat number, people who sat there on that day and send notices."

Others responded to the incident with memes.

One user shared a photo of actor Ajay Devgn on a plane -- in a dig at his endorsement of paan masala brand Vimal. Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar have also appeared in commercial for the company.

"It must have been ,Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan or Akshay Kumar," another user said, guessing who would have spat on the plane.





