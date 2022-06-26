Phone lost in river for 10 months still worked. How it was returned to owner

Social media can be a force for good as was recently proved by the story of a man in the UK, who got back a phone he had dropped in a river nearly a year ago, thanks to the efforts of well-meaning internet users.

Earlier this month, a Facebook user going by the name Miggy Ps, who is from Gloucestershire, had made a post in a local group about finding an iPhone while canoening in the Wye river.

The man said he took the phone home and dried it properly. The next day, he put in on charge and was surprised to discover that it still worked.

The screensaver on the device was a photo of the couple. The date it showed was August 13.

The Facebook user then set out to find the owner. He shared photos of the phone, screensaver showing, on a local group. Thousand of users helped amplify his post.

The photo he shared was recognised by friends of the phone's owner Owain Davis and his fiancée Fiona Gardner, the BBC reported.

Miggy Ps, whose real name is Miguel Pacheco, then found out the couple's address in Edinburgh and sent the phone to them.

Davies told the BBC he lost his phone because he and his had fiancee tumbled into the river while canoeing.



"I was in a two-man canoe and my partner probably shouldn't have stood up, and needless to say we fell in," he said. "The phone was in my back pocket and as soon as it was in the water I realised the phone was gone." "I was in a two-man canoe and my partner probably shouldn't have stood up, and needless to say we fell in," he said. "The phone was in my back pocket and as soon as it was in the water I realised the phone was gone."



"My natural reaction would be to hand it into the nearest pub," Davies was quoted as saying by the BBC. "It wouldn't be to use my air compressor to dry it out and dismantle it." "My natural reaction would be to hand it into the nearest pub," Davies was quoted as saying by the BBC. "It wouldn't be to use my air compressor to dry it out and dismantle it."

Moneycontrol News

He said he was impressed by Pacheco's efforts to bring his phone back to life.