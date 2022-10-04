Philippines lottery: Calls for investigation as hundreds win jackpot

Philippines Grand Lotto: Winners flocked to the PCSO office to claim their winnings. (pcsoofficialsocialmedia/Facebook)

The “suspicious” results of a lottery in the Philippines have triggered calls for a Senate investigation. According to the BBC, more than 400 people won the jackpot of the Grand Lotto last week.

The winning combination was a series of numbers that were all multiples of nine. Participants had to select six numbers between 1 to 55. To win the jackpot, the bettor had to select six numbers that matched those drawn by the lottery's operator – and it appears as if 433 people managed to do just that.

The 433 people who hit the jackpot will now have to divide the prize money of 236 million peso ($4 million) amongst themselves.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office on Monday shared pictures of people gathering to claim their prize money.

The surprising number of people who managed to win the jackpot, however, has raised eyebrows in the country and on social media.

According to local reports, Philippines senate minority leader Aquilino Pimentel III asked that an inquiry be conducted to look into the “suspicious” results even as Melquiades Robles, general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), said the lottery could not have been rigged.

“These lotto games are authorized by the Republic of the Philippines. Therefore, we need to maintain and protect the integrity of these gambling games,” Pimentel said, as per a Bloomberg report.

Robles, however, noted that people in the Philippines tend to bet on number sequences, telling reporters at a press conference: “Many have held on to their numbers. It's not only good to be loyal to your wives and husbands, it's also good to be loyal to your numbers.”