PGCIL bags two power transmission projects in Rajasthan

Representative image

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has won two electricity transmission projects in Rajasthan under tariff-based competitive bidding.

PGCIL has been declared as the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding to establish two transmission systems, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company, however, did not disclose the value of these two projects.

The firm bagged a "transmission system strengthening scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under phase II – Part A" on build, own operate and maintain basis.

The transmission system comprises establishment of a new 400/220kV Substation, 400kV D/C Transmission lines and associated Substation extension works in Rajasthan.

It also won a "transmission system strengthening scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under phase II – Part B" on build, own operate and maintain basis.

With regard to both projects, the Letter of Intent (LoI) dated January 29, 2021 has been issued to the PGCIL.

The transmission system comprises establishment of 765kV D/C Transmission line and associated substation extension works in Rajasthan.