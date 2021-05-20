Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for second consecutive day: Check rates here

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the second consecutive day on May 20 after a surge on May 18. Petrol price in Delhi was at Rs 92.85 per litre while the diesel price in Delhi was Rs 83.51 per litre.

Petrol price in Mumbai remained unchanged at Rs 99.14 per litre. The price of diesel in Mumbai was Rs 90.71 in the financial capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 92.92 per litre and diesel Rs 86.35 per litre. Consumers in Chennai shell out Rs 94.54 per litre for petrol and Rs 88.34 per litre for diesel.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.