MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for second consecutive day: Check rates here

Find out the latest petrol and diesel prices across the country

Moneycontrol News
May 20, 2021 / 11:56 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the second consecutive day on May 20 after a surge on May 18. Petrol price in Delhi was at Rs 92.85 per litre while the diesel price in Delhi was Rs 83.51 per litre.

Petrol price in Mumbai remained unchanged at Rs 99.14 per litre. The price of diesel in Mumbai was Rs 90.71 in the financial capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 92.92 per litre and diesel Rs 86.35 per litre. Consumers in Chennai shell out Rs 94.54 per litre for petrol and Rs 88.34 per litre for diesel.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Delhi #diesel #fuel price #mumbai #petrol
first published: May 20, 2021 11:55 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.