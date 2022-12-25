 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian-American boss is resigning so his staff can keep jobs

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 25, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Pulitzer Prize-winning editor Peter Bhatia said he felt it was the right thing for him to do.

Peter Bhatia. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

A Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian-American editor is stepping down from his leadership role at a prominent newspaper amid impending layoffs, hoping that if his salary is taken out of the company's budget, others will get to keep their jobs.

Peter Bhatia is the editor of Detroit Free Press, that is owned by media company Gannett. They are cutting jobs in the aftermath of back-to-back losses.

Bhatia announced his decision to leave at a staff meeting held earlier this week.

“We’re in a difficult period economically," Bhatia was quoted as saying by his newspaper. "The company is going through a layoff process and I essentially made the decision to lay myself off in the interest of saving other jobs.”

“I do have other opportunities that will probably come to work out at some point," he added. "But if by getting my salary out of the budget it saves some jobs of people on the staff, I think that’s the right thing for the Free Press.”

Bhatia will leave the newspaper early next year.