Indian-American boss is resigning so his staff can keep jobs

A Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian-American editor is stepping down from his leadership role at a prominent newspaper amid impending layoffs, hoping that if his salary is taken out of the company's budget, others will get to keep their jobs.

Peter Bhatia is the editor of Detroit Free Press, that is owned by media company Gannett. They are cutting jobs in the aftermath of back-to-back losses.

Bhatia announced his decision to leave at a staff meeting held earlier this week.

“We’re in a difficult period economically," Bhatia was quoted as saying by his newspaper. "The company is going through a layoff process and I essentially made the decision to lay myself off in the interest of saving other jobs.”

“I do have other opportunities that will probably come to work out at some point," he added. "But if by getting my salary out of the budget it saves some jobs of people on the staff, I think that’s the right thing for the Free Press.”

Bhatia will leave the newspaper early next year.

Under his leadership, Free Press' website exceeded expectations in earning paid subscribers.

For the widely-respected boss who loves his newspaper, quitting is a difficult decision.

"I love the Free Press, but I think it’s in everybody’s best interest that I do so," he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Bhatia's father hails from Lucknow.

Bhatia told Rediff he is the first in his family to pursue journalism. He studied History and Communication at Stanford University, and went on to hold reporting and editorial positions at several websites across the US.

He ran The Oregonian in from 2010 to 2014, becoming the first person of South Asian descent to spearhead a major American daily.

The news organisations he has led have won 10 Pulitzer Prizes. Six of them are from Portland .

The announcement of Bhatia's resignation sparked an outpouring of admiration. Many journalists spoke highly of their time with him.

"Turns out you can be an amazing journalist, win Pulitzers and keep your principles after all," reporter Amber Hunt wrote. "Peter is one of the absolute best."



"Nobody has championed newsroom diversity and acted on it as much as he has, or made sure his colleagues were in a good place," Free Press staffer Dana Afana said. "Truly a rare kind in leadership."



"Grateful to have worked under Peter’s leadership," Nushrat Rahman, another staffer," paid. "Freep’s got the best people."