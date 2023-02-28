 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

This Kerala temple has a 'robot' elephant for rituals. Watch how it works

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST

The "robot elephant" will help conduct ceremonies and rituals at the Kerala temple allowing real elephants to remain with their families and not face any displacement or any form of cruelty.

The "robot elephant" has been named Irinjadappilly Raman. (Image: petaindia.com)

Kerala’s Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple has pledged to never keep or hire elephants or any other animals for rituals or festivities prompting PETA India to gift them a lifelike, “robotic” elephant dubbed - Irinjadappilly Raman.

The mechanical “animal” will now help conduct ceremonies and rituals at the temple allowing real elephants to remain with their families and not face any displacement or any form of cruelty.

“JUMBO NEWS! Kerala’s Irinjadappilly Sree Krishna Temple will use a lifelike mechanical elephant to perform rituals, allowing real elephants to remain with their families in nature,” PETA India tweeted adding that actor Parvathy Thiruvothu had extended her support for the initiative.
“Award-winning Indian film actor Parvathy Thiruvothu sent her support to PETA India in presenting this innovative solution that will spare real elephants a life in which they are taken away from their families and forest homes, deprived of everything that is natural and important to them, and kept constantly chained, lame, and lonely,” PETA wrote in a release.

Irinjadappilly Raman was also inducted in the temple through the “Nadayiruthal” ceremony – where elephants are offered to gods and was attended by many prominent figures. PETA shared a video of the mechanism of the robot elephant in a YouTube video as well where it also showed the kind of cruelty elephants face generally in captivity.

Watch: