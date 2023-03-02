 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Peru delivery man found carrying 800-year-old mummy in bag

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

Police in Peru have seized a mummified corpse from a man who claimed it was his “girlfriend.” Julio Cesar Bermejo said he kept the mummy in his bedroom and considered it his 'spiritual girlfriend'.

The man, a delivery driver, said he kept the mummy in his room and considered it his “spiritual girlfriend.” He told cops that he had taken it out in a food delivery bag to show it to his friends.

Photos released by Peru’s Ministry of Culture and accessed by AFP show the mummy lying in a red bag that is commonly used for food deliveries. The bag bears the logo of Pedidos Ya, a popular takeout company in Peru, NBC reported.

In a statement released on February 26, the ministry said that the "mummified adult male individual, presumably from the eastern area of Puno", a region in the Peruvian Andes some 1,300 kilometers (more than 800 miles) southeast of Lima. It is estimated to be 600 to 800 years old.