‘Hardly slept in 30 days’: Shark Tank startup’s post about employees sparks anger

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Perfora, a dental care startup that recently appeared on Shark Tank India, shared two posts that Twitter users criticised as glorification of an unhealthy work culture.

A Gurgaon-based startup has come under fire for its posts about employees sacrificing sleep for a month because of work demands.

Perfora, an oral care startup that recently appeared on Shark Tank India and got an 80-lakh deal , shared two posts that Twitter users criticised as glorification of an unhealthy work culture.

In one post, the startup wrote about its "unsung hero" , an employee it said had hardly slept for a whole month. "He looks after the entire order packing and dispatching," Perfora shared on its Instagram account.

The second post was a photo from its warehouse, where a worker stood amid scattered boxes.