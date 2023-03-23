‘Hardly slept in 30 days’: Shark Tank startup’s post about employees sparks anger

(Image credit: Instagram)

A Gurgaon-based startup has come under fire for its posts about employees sacrificing sleep for a month because of work demands.

Perfora, an oral care startup that recently appeared on Shark Tank India and got an 80-lakh deal , shared two posts that Twitter users criticised as glorification of an unhealthy work culture.

In one post, the startup wrote about its "unsung hero" , an employee it said had hardly slept for a whole month. "He looks after the entire order packing and dispatching," Perfora shared on its Instagram account.

The second post was a photo from its warehouse, where a worker stood amid scattered boxes.

"Our ops team has been working till 3 am to get your orders dispatched," the company said.

Twitter users called out the startup for overworking its employees.

"Toxic work culture (is) whitewashed as commitment for no reason," one user wrote. "These guys (Perfora workers) are just scared of losing their jobs. Can't say no...like most of us."

Another user said sleep-deprived employees shouldn't be something to brag about.



for the millionth time, your startup employee not having slept well in 30 days is not a flex pic.twitter.com/5CtHfBu6KT — dolo 650 umbridge (@SatinTweety) March 19, 2023

Another user said Perfora's posts signaled everything that's wrong with modern-day work expectations.



companies like @Perforaofficial glorifying such work cultures talk a lot about what's wrong with today's work expectations!! such a stupid move as PR. https://t.co/aZ2rmIGGBW

— David (@itsmedsam) March 20, 2023

One person tagged Shark Tank judges while responding to Perfora's social media posts.

"Perfora has raised a total of $3.7M in Series-A funding, as well Rs 80 lakh investment on Shark Tank," they wrote. "Are you guys funding startups that exploit its workforce? Is it not sufficiently funded to hire to meet rising demand?



Perfora has raised a total of $3.7M in Series-A funding, as well ₹80L investment on Shark Tank@peyushbansal@namitathapar@vineetasng are you guys funding startups that exploits its workforce? Is it not sufficiently funded to hire to meet rising demand? https://t.co/ovzeJpb0A8

— sid wants to sleep (@wakeupsiddd_) March 20, 2023

Perfora was founded by Jatan Bawa and Tushar Khurana, product strategy and business expansion professionals, in 2021.

It offers buyers an array of dental care products -- flavoured toothpastes, electric toothbrushes, dental flossers as well as oral health combos.

"Perfora is an innovative oral care brand with products that will make oral care easy, inviting and enjoyable," the company says on its website. "At Perfora we strongly believe in adding value to the life of everyday consumers."