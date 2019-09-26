People make video of Surat businessman’s suicide jumping from hotel building

In yet another case of a person committing suicide in full public view, a 51-year-old businessman from Surat, Gujarat, jumped from his hotel room.

The incident took place on September 25, in Vapi town of Valsad district, when the man jumped off the fifth floor of Hotel Maharaja located on Nehru Street. What’s shocking here is that he committed the act in broad day-light, and no one bothered to dissuade him as they were busy making videos of the act.

According to the police, deceased Piyush Pachhigar was a resident of Ghiya street in Mahidharpura, Surat. He told his family that he was going to the city for some work while leaving home on September 24. However, in what seems to be a pre-planned move, Pachhigar – who dealt in jewels – climbed to the top-most floor of the hotel to end his life.

He climbed on to the signboard of the hotel. Upon seeing him perched precariously on it, some passers-by began crying out for help even as most of them were engrossed in recording the act.

However, the businessman took the plunge within a few minutes and died on the spot, reported the Indian Express.

Given the number of people who caught him in the act and made videos, several clips of the suicide started being shared widely on social media even before cops could send his body for post-mortem.

The hotel staff handed the copy of the deceased’s Aadhaar card available with them. Their records confirmed that Pachhigar had spent the night there.

Vapi Police handed over the body to his family members in the evening and registered a case of accidental death. Commenting on the same, sub-inspector RJ Gamit said: “We have started an investigation into the suicide of Piyush Pachhigar. We will take statements of his family members and try to find out the reason behind his extreme step.”

