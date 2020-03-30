App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

People confuse UP's Korauna with coronavirus, villagers face discrimination

“No one is willing to come out; people are terrified in our village. When we tell people we are from Korauna, they avoid us," a local said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A village in Uttar Pradesh (UP) is bearing the brunt for having its name rhyme with the novel coronavirus. People from Korauna, located in the Sitapur district of UP, are facing discrimination from outsiders ever since the outbreak of the infectious disease.

“No one is willing to come out; people are terrified in our village. When we tell people we are from Korauna, they avoid us. They don't understand that it's a village, not someone infected with the virus," Rajan, one of the residents of the village, told ANI.

He further added that other people are so scared that they do not even want to answer phone calls.

Another resident, Sunil, shared a similar concern with the news agency, “If we are out on roads and the police enquire where we are headed to and we tell them that we are going to Korauna, they look unsettled. What can we possibly do if our village has such a name?”, he asked.

Ramji Dixit, another local, said, “ When we call people and tell them that we are calling from Korauna, they immediately cut our calls thinking someone is playing a joke on them.”

India is currently on a three-week lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus and ‘flatten the curve’. According to the latest data, there have been 29 deaths and over 1,000 reported cases of coronavirus in India.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 12:42 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19

