People are grudgingly watching movies at home, says Gautam Dutta CEO of PVR

By Naini Thacker

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) on September 15 appealed to the government—via advertisements in newspapers and on social media—to allow theatres to reopen. The cinema exhibition industry is estimated to have lost close to Rs9,000 crore in the six months of lockdown. The advertisement says over 84 countries, including China, the UK and US, among others, have opened theatres while maintaining safety protocols and got an encouraging response. Gautam Dutta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PVR Cinemas—a member of MAI—talks to Forbes India about how badly India’s cinema owners have been affected. Edited excerpts:

The revenues have been zero. About 3,500 to 4,000 people had to be laid off, and certain services like housekeeping and security had to suffer the most. Now that malls are back in action, we are hoping that we get a nod from the government to reopen.

It's been difficult. The team came together to make a plan to help us get through the circumstances… the senior management was the first to take a voluntary salary cut. For the first two months, we completely insulated our staff. But as days and months went by, the cuts became slightly heavier.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

I think it's perception, but defeats logic. I feel the government has taken a precautionary step and we respect the decision. But we need to move forward. Our appeal was to draw attention to the film industry and to say we are suffering. There are livelihoods of a lot of people involved and the industry has taken a lot of brunt in the last six months.

Paperless tickets, sanitisers and masks for staff as well as patrons will be in place. We have sanitisation cabinets where all packaging and food will get sanitised. We have recommended that one seat should be left vacant for a group of five. We have also imported an anti-bacterial film, which is wrapped on every handle and lift buttons.

We are out of the race, let us get back in the race and we'll show you what happens. India is an entertainment-starved country and cinema is the cheapest form of entertainment. Currently, most people are grudgingly watching movies at home because there is no option. This is just a phase. In a week we get 10 to 15 new films in India, and we've got only 33 releases so far across OTT platforms. Every artiste in this country and world wants to see his film on the big screen… that's the magic of the big screen.

As per our market research—sample size of 25,000—about 80 percent of consumers are dying to get back to cinemas. This would be the first batch—the low-hanging fruit. The second batch would be people who will wait for some big release to come in and the third will be the most cautious ones. We are confident that between these three groups we will be able to get audiences to cinemas anywhere between four and seven weeks of cinemas reopening. Converting losses into profits, however, will be a gradual process. Currently, our focus is getting back to action.

(This article first appeared in Forbes India, here).