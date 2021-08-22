MARKET NEWS

Pentagon asks airlines for help moving evacuees

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has activated the initial stage of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program, asking for 18 aircraft: three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines; and four from United Airlines.

PTI
August 22, 2021 / 05:57 PM IST
US soldiers stand guard and take position inside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Thousands of Afghans rushed onto the tarmac at the airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held on to the American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani)

The Pentagon said Sunday that it is formally seeking airlift help from commercial airlines to relocate evacuees from Afghanistan once they have gotten out of their country.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the Department does not anticipate a major impact to commercial flights from this activation.

According to Kirby, those aircraft will not fly into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

They will be used to move passengers from way stations once they leave Kabul, allowing the US military to focus on the Afghanistan portion of the evacuation.
Tags: #Afghanistan #Kabul #Pentagon
