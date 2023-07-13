Start-up, investors, burn rate: What Bengaluru landlord asked prospective tenant in interview

A Twitter user faced a gruelling interview from a landlord trying to find a house on rent in Bengaluru. (Representational)

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur recently took to Twitter to share his astonishing experience of finding a rental house in the bustling city. What started as a typical house-hunting endeavour quickly transformed into an arduous interview process, leaving Neeraj Menta stunned by the extent of scrutiny he faced.

Menta began by describing the tenant interview as "longer and more grueling" than a typical pitch for seed funding. He started by saying the first step of the process was submitting a small list of data points about his background, along with his wife's and their LinkedIn profiles, through a broker. Once shortlisted, Menta was scheduled for a call with the house owner.

During the interview, the prospective landlord delved into every aspect of Menta's background, starting with his family size and eventually moving on to his start-up. The owner asked detailed questions about Menta's business model, burn rate, and even the last-round investors.

“He asked me questions about the business model, burn rate, last-round investors, etc (he had already checked Crunchbase and pulled all the data),” Menta wrote.



My tenant interview was longer and more grueling than my Seed round pitch. I recently started househunting in Bangalore and one owner wanted to interview me before saying yes. A of all the questions #bangalorehousehunt @peakbengaluru — Neeraj Menta (@neerajmnt) July 12, 2023

The conversation then shifted to his wife's LinkedIn profile, which hadn't been updated with her latest role. The owner apparently told him of his preference for tenants with a "high pedigree".

“He also wanted to ensure we had enough runway to continue paying rent! I said my wife pays rent and he then moved to her LinkedIn profile which wasn't updated with the latest role. Then mentioned that he preferred to give his flat to high-pedigree folks,’ Menta wrote.

The conversation continued to veer into unexpected territory, with the man offering advice on running a business, stressing the importance of good unit economics and a sound operating model.

“He was well-meaning and said reasonable things, but I was surprised at how long the conversation went,” Menta wrote.

After all this, the homeowner concluded the conversation by informing his prospective tenant that he would need a day or two to speak with other potential candidates interested in renting the house.

“My wife thought I was in a fundraising pitch and asked how it went - I said ‘It went well, fingers crossed’,” he wrote.

Menta's tweets garnered significant attention, prompting others to share their own experiences and opinions. Peak Bengaluru, a Twitter account sharing bizarre incidents from the Silicon Valley also replied a GIF.

One user humorously suggested that landlords often double up as marriage brokers, while another quipped that Menta should have convinced the landlord to accept rent in employee stock options (ESOPs) instead of cash. Comparisons were even drawn to the popular television show "Shark Tank," humorously dubbing this experience as the "Landlord edition."

One user thought Menta should have rejected the man. “Shouldn't you be rejecting the landlord after the unnecessary questioning?” he commented.

Let’s wish Menta and his wife the best of luck for that flat!