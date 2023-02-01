 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pea-sized radioactive capsule found after long search in Australia, pics are out

Feb 01, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST

A "hot zone" was established around the capsule and it will be placed into a lead container and kept in a secure facility before being sent to Perth on Thursday.

Australian authorities have confirmed the discovery of a pea-sized radioactive capsule in the country’s western region which went missing last month. The capsule was found in a remote location, literally among a bunch of pebbles, and will be transported to a secure facility in Perth.

A 20m "hot zone" was established around the capsule and it will be placed into a lead container and kept in a secure facility before being sent to Perth on Thursday.

The object was lost while being transported across 1,400km route. It contains a small quantity of Caesium-137, which could cause skin damage, burns or radiation sickness.

The device is part of a density gauge, which was being used at mining giant’s Rio Tinto's Gudai-Darri mine in the remote Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company has apologised for losing the device which was verified by a serial number.