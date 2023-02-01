Pea-sized radioactive capsule found after long search in Australia, pics are out

Australian authorities have confirmed the discovery of a pea-sized radioactive capsule in the country’s western region which went missing last month. The capsule was found in a remote location, literally among a bunch of pebbles, and will be transported to a secure facility in Perth.

A 20m "hot zone" was established around the capsule and it will be placed into a lead container and kept in a secure facility before being sent to Perth on Thursday.

The object was lost while being transported across 1,400km route. It contains a small quantity of Caesium-137, which could cause skin damage, burns or radiation sickness.

The device is part of a density gauge, which was being used at mining giant’s Rio Tinto's Gudai-Darri mine in the remote Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company has apologised for losing the device which was verified by a serial number.

The 6mm in diameter and 8mm long device was detected after a vehicle equipped with specialized equipment detected radiation around the place. Portable detection equipment then helped in the rest of the search when they found the object lying quite close to the road. It was transported on January 12 from the mine site to a storage facility in Perth and was unpacked for inspection on 25 January. The gauge was found broken apart and the radioactive capsule was gone. One of four mounting bolts and screws were also missing sparking panic and a long and wide search for the missing part.

Authorities said vibrations during transit may have caused the bolts to become loose and the capsule fell through gaps in the casing and truck.