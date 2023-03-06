 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares photo of Delhi's Rs 100 kulhad pizza, internet isn't impressed

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

A Twitter user guessed that the kulhad pizza photo which Vijay Shekhar Sharma shared was from a store in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma is the founder and CEO of Paytm.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has shared a photo of Delhi’s famous kulhad pizza – pizza in a pot – saying that in Naples, Italy no one could have imagined our desi version that has come out in Delhi.

“No one in Naples would have imagined our desi - masala - Kullad Pizza! The Delhi version of pizza,” Sharma, 44, tweeted with a photo of the snack – this particular one from Parkash Bakery, priced at Rs 100.

People in the comments too were not very impressed and said that this version is not what Italians would appreciate.

“Someone in Italy must be cringing in their grave…,” one person tweeted.