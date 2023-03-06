Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares photo of Delhi's Rs 100 kulhad pizza, internet isn't impressed

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has shared a photo of Delhi’s famous kulhad pizza – pizza in a pot – saying that in Naples, Italy no one could have imagined our desi version that has come out in Delhi.

“No one in Naples would have imagined our desi - masala - Kullad Pizza! The Delhi version of pizza,” Sharma, 44, tweeted with a photo of the snack – this particular one from Parkash Bakery, priced at Rs 100.

People in the comments too were not very impressed and said that this version is not what Italians would appreciate.

“Someone in Italy must be cringing in their grave…,” one person tweeted.

"As a stand up comic said- What we have done to their Pizza, they have returned the compliment to our Yoga," wrote another. "Let's wait for Matka pasta and gelato lassi!" tweeted another user.

"Never imagined Pizza can be eaten by spoon," read a comment. "Next in line is Sushi with Hari chutney," read another. Memes too followed.

There were many who shared photos of kulhad pizza from their own cities – a user guessed that the one which Sharma shared was from a store in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar. Sharma is a billionaire and the CEO of Paytm.

