Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares Elon Musk clip: 'Loves India and is a fan of our PM'

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, expressed his enthusiasm for India and its potential during a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US which caught the attention of Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.
Sharma shared a video of one of Musk’s interactions with the media on Twitter. Sharma had earlier shared the video highlighting Musk’s plan to visit India next year. In his latest tweet he stated, "He won't find population problem in India. Finds clean energy, energy storage and EVs as great potential. Loves India and is a fan of our PM."
In a media interaction, Musk praised PM Modi's leadership and his efforts to make technology inclusive and create a digital infrastructure in the country.
Musk mentioned that he intends to invest in India but is currently working on determining the appropriate timing for these investments.
Musk also revealed his plans to visit India again in the near future, stating, "He did. And yes, I'm tentatively planning to visit India again next year. I'm looking forward."
This is PM Modi and Musk’s first meeting since he became the owner of Twitter. Their previous meeting took place in 2015 when PM Modi visited the Tesla Motors factory in California.