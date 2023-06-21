Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares Elon Musk clip: 'Loves India and is a fan of our PM'

Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted an Elon Musk video of him talking about India, PM Modi. (Image: @vssx/Instagram and @narendramodi/Twitter)

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, expressed his enthusiasm for India and its potential during a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US which caught the attention of Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Sharma shared a video of one of Musk’s interactions with the media on Twitter. Sharma had earlier shared the video highlighting Musk’s plan to visit India next year. In his latest tweet he stated, "He won't find population problem in India. Finds clean energy, energy storage and EVs as great potential. Loves India and is a fan of our PM."

In a media interaction, Musk praised PM Modi's leadership and his efforts to make technology inclusive and create a digital infrastructure in the country.



He won’t find population problem in India.

Finds clean energy, energy storage and EVs as great potential.

Loves India and is a fan of our PM https://t.co/K36UhPB6Ge — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) June 21, 2023

Musk said PM Modi has a desire to be open and supportive of new companies while ensuring that the country benefits from these partnerships. He said, "I can say he really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open, he wants to be supportive of new companies, obviously, but at the same time, make sure it accrues to India's advantage, which is obviously that's the job I'm saying. I am a fan of Modi."

Musk mentioned that he intends to invest in India but is currently working on determining the appropriate timing for these investments.

He continued, "I'm incredibly excited about the future of India. India has more promise than any large country in the world. He (PM Modi) really cares about India as he's pushing us to make significant investments in India, which is something that we intend to do and are just trying to figure out the right timing. I am a fan of Modi. It was a fantastic meeting and I like him quite a lot."

Musk also revealed his plans to visit India again in the near future, stating, "He did. And yes, I'm tentatively planning to visit India again next year. I'm looking forward."

This is PM Modi and Musk’s first meeting since he became the owner of Twitter. Their previous meeting took place in 2015 when PM Modi visited the Tesla Motors factory in California.