Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma on meeting king of Bhutan: 'An honour'

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said it was an honour to meet Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck for a dinner on Wednesday and to have listened to his plans for the future.

The King was in India for a two-day visit amid some concerns in New Delhi over China's attempts to expand its influence over Thimphu. He also met several business leaders including Sharma and the chairman of EazyDiner Kapil Chopra.

"An honour to spend the evening, meeting His Majesty the King of Bhutan and hearing his vision of what’s coming next," tweeted Vijay Shekhar Sharma with a couple of pictures from the event. Read more: Paytm's Vijay Shekhar on UPI payments being chargeable from April: 'There is absolutely no...'