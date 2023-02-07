Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma says 323 people joined earnings call: ‘Highest in all calls’

A day after Paytm shared an overview of its growth and revealed its revenue surged 41 percent to Rs 2,062 crore in the third quarter as compared to the year-ago period, the fintech company's founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted an interesting detail about the earnings call. There were 323 people who had joined the conference call -- the highest of all time.

"Our earning call has 323 people! Maybe the highest in all calls we have done till now," Shekhar Sharma tweeted.

An earnings call is a teleconference, or webcast, in which a public company discusses the financial results of a reporting period.

Meanwhile, shares of One97 Communications, which operates Paytm, shot up on February 6 after the company managed to lower its consolidated net loss during the December 2022 quarter.

The digital payments operator's revenue surged 41 percent on-year in the October-December period to Rs 2,062 crore, aided by a rise in merchant subscriptions to payment devices and loan disbursals.

Moneycontrol News