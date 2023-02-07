English
    Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma says 323 people joined earnings call: ‘Highest in all calls’

    Paytm's revenue surged 41 percent on-year in the October-December period to Rs 2,062 crore, aided by a rise in merchant subscriptions to payment devices and loan disbursals.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2023 / 07:54 PM IST
    Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

    A day after Paytm shared an overview of its growth and revealed its revenue surged 41 percent to Rs 2,062 crore in the third quarter as compared to the year-ago period, the fintech company's founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted an interesting detail about the earnings call. There were 323 people who had joined the conference call -- the highest of all time.


    "Our earning call has 323 people! Maybe the highest in all calls we have done till now," Shekhar Sharma tweeted.

    An earnings call is a teleconference, or webcast, in which a public company discusses the financial results of a reporting period.