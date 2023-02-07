Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma says 323 people joined earnings call: ‘Highest in all calls’

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

A day after Paytm shared an overview of its growth and revealed its revenue surged 41 percent to Rs 2,062 crore in the third quarter as compared to the year-ago period, the fintech company's founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted an interesting detail about the earnings call. There were 323 people who had joined the conference call -- the highest of all time.

"Our earning call has 323 people! Maybe the highest in all calls we have done till now," Shekhar Sharma tweeted.



An earnings call is a teleconference, or webcast, in which a public company discusses the financial results of a reporting period.

Meanwhile, shares of One97 Communications, which operates Paytm, shot up on February 6 after the company managed to lower its consolidated net loss during the December 2022 quarter.

The digital payments operator's revenue surged 41 percent on-year in the October-December period to Rs 2,062 crore, aided by a rise in merchant subscriptions to payment devices and loan disbursals.

Supported by the strong growth in its topline, the company's net loss also narrowed to Rs 392 crore in the December quarter, as against Rs 778 crore a year ago.

Adding to that, the company's EBITDA before deducting employee stock option (ESOP) cost, a proxy metric used by new-age companies to define operating profitability, was at Rs 31 crore for the reporting quarter.

Commenting on it, Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that the company managed to achieve operating profitability three quarters ahead of its guidance. The company had earlier given guidance to achieve operating profitability by the second quarter of 2023-24.

