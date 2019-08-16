App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm to enter online content space, to offer news and live TV starting Sept

Paytm’s biggest target audience would be the first time users who would buy smartphones for the first time.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Digital payment platform Paytm is planning to enter the content creation space. Starting September, the company is reportedly planning to offer content in the form of news, short videos and live television.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Paytm plans to double its customer base to 250 million with the new service. Paytm senior vice-president Deepak Abbot told ET that the company's goal is to attract 60-70 million new users with the launch of the service. He further noted that Paytm Inbox is currently seeing an average active user base of 27 million.

Talking about Paytm's biggest target audience, Abbot told ET, "Since 55-60 percent of them are first-time smartphone users, we are hoping to capture that section of the market once they get the app."

To attract these new users, the company has struck deals with leading smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo in order to offer users the Paytm app in-built.

related news

When these new buyers start using the Paytm app, they would automatically become a part of the company’s increasing user base.

Apart from these services, Paytm is also planning to add more options to make payments to government agencies. The company plans to offer modes for paying municipal taxes, traffic fines, etc. in the near future.

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 04:54 pm

tags #Oppo #PayTm #smartphones #Technology #Vivo #Xiaomi

