'Udhaar Tank': Paytm's dig at rival Bharat Pe's Ashneer Grover and Shark Tank India

Paytm on Thursday took a dig at the judges of startup reality show Shark Tank India to promote its split bill feature. In the Indian adaptation of the global reality show Shark Tank, aspiring entrepreneurs try to win investments for their ideas.

“Welcome to Udhaar Tank India,” Paytm tweeted with the screenshot of a fictitious conversation between four people over splitting a bill.

“Guys, sab apna apna share de do (guys, everyone pay their share),” says the first person.

The second person replies, saying, “ye mera expertise nahi hai (this is not my area of expertise).” The Hindi line is a dig at Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma, who says the line frequently on the show.

“I am out,” says the third person in the fictitious chat, again a jibe at Thapar.



“Ye sab doglapan hai,” says the last person. The line is an obvious reference to the most prominent Shark Tank India judge and Paytm rival, BharatPe founder Ashneer Grove r. His “doglapan hai” dialogue on the show has been fodder for various memes.

Earlier this month, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who is also a prolific angel investor, said he would not like to join Shark Tank India as a judge.

“I would rather not be," said Sharma, adding that he would instead be a change agent himself. He was responding to a question at a fireside chat during the India Digital Summit.

Shark Tank India received mixed reviews after its launch in December 2020. The show has also attracted some criticism for mistreating entrepreneurs. Grover became fodder for memes after he made aggressive remarks on startup entrepreneurs seeking to raise funding.

The other five judges or “sharks” on Shark Tank India are Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, Aman Gupta of Boat and Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics.