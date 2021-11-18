As Paytm tumbles in market debut, meme factory works overtime

Paytm listing: Vijay Shekhar Sharma rang the opening bell at the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Paytm's stock plunged as much as 26.2 per cent on its markets debut day to hit a low of Rs. 1,586 amid weak market conditions.

The digital payments giant dropped with investors questioning the lofty valuations it gained in the country's largest-ever initial public offering (IPO) earlier this month.

As Paytm tumbled in the market, social media was flooded with jokes and memes.

The stock’s debut itself was lower than expected. It opened at Rs. 1,955, down 9.1 per cent from the issue price of Rs. 2,150, and hit the day's low of Rs. 1,586.25 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). It was trading at Rs. 1,676.10, down by Rs 473.90 or 22.04 percent, at 1 pm.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, once named India's youngest billionaire, wiped tears from his eyes when the national anthem was played at an opening ceremony before trading began at the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Referring to the phrase in the anthem "Bharat bhagya vidhata" - "the one who will define the fortune of this country" - he said Paytm has "actually done that".

Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher from Uttar Pradesh's Aliagarh, founded Paytm in 2010. He says he learned English by listening to rock music. He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a nearly 14-percent stake.