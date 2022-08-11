Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma shares poem he wrote for school magazine in 1991

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and the Hindi poem he wrote in school. (Image credit: @vijayshekhar/Twitter)

Vijay Shekhar Sharma recently shared a poem he had written for his school magazine in 1991. The poem, titled "Vishwas Karo Karm Par (Have faith in your deeds)" was written by the Paytm founder when he was in Class 10.



Just found my poem, from our school magazine published in 1991.

I was in class 10 then. pic.twitter.com/84pVlrBGJw

— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) August 6, 2022

"Just found my poem, from our school magazine published in 1991. I was in class 10 then," he tweeted.

The Hindi poem focuses on the importance of hard work to eliminate poverty and gain knowledge.

Reacting to Vijay Shekhar Sharma 's tweet, Twitter user Ajay Aggarwal

(@AjayKLISMA) commented, "This is very deep and directive for a 15 year old, indeed."

"Very rare to see someone living their childhood convictions through and through. Kudos sir!" wrote Piyush Dewan (@MeghdootDiaries).

Sharma has been in the news since early this year after Paytm lost two-thirds of its value since its IPO and become a symbol of the industry’s crash.

But, in an interview last month, he said that Paytm is set to become India’s first internet company to hit $1 billion in annual revenue by the end of this fiscal year in March.

“We’re earnestly chasing the $1 billion goal,” he had said. “For me, the public listing was a sort of graduation, and taking Paytm to break-even and to profits gives me a clarity of purpose.”

Paytm’s stock-price collapse exacerbated a crisis for India’s startups, sending valuations plummeting as investors began to grow cautious about their earnings potential.