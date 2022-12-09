Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma spotted a torn seat pocket on this airline

Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Friday shared the photo of a torn seat-back pocket on an IndiGo flight.

“First ever torn seat seen in this airline,” Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted, with a photo of the torn seat-back pocket.

The Delhi airport was the location check-in in the Paytm CEO’s post.

Seeing the entrepreneur’s’ tweet, many people identified the airline as IndiGo. One person shared the photo of a broken seat on a flight.

Recently, a passenger aboard a British Airways flight alleged that she found a dental implant in her meal served on her flight back to Dubai from London.

Last week, a viral video showed airline employees tossing boxes onto a trailer carelessly. Following this, IndiGo said that customer luggage was not mishandled and that the boxes seen in the video contained non-fragile cargo and were packaged to “endure fast maneuvers.”

Several IndiGo customers over the last few months have complained about the airline no longer using the ‘Fragile’ tag to mark luggage with breakable items. IndiGo says the fragile tag has been discontinued because “we value all our passengers' bags and take utmost care during its transport, therefore a separate tag is not used.”