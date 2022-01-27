MARKET NEWS

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma responds to Twitter “age trend” with 1990s chatroom lingo

Paytm Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma joined other social media users in responding to a prompt asking them to say something that young people today will not understand.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
Paytm Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s answer to the trend was “A/S/L", which stands for "age, sex, location".


Twitter users are responding to a prompt asking them to say something that young people today will not understand. The trend made people reflect on memories from simpler times.

“Without saying your age, say something that young people today will not understand,” reads the overlay text on an image being shared on Twitter.

Paytm Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s answer to the trend was “A/S/L"?

Wondering what that means? “ASL” stands for “age, sex, location”, an internet abbreviation used as a question in conversations in chatrooms in 1990s and early 2000.

More Twitter users chimed in with answers to the “age trend”. Subrahmanyam KVJ, senior director at design and innovation company Capgemini Invent, said: “Crypto. As in Cryptography. Not crypto currency.”

A Twitter user named Ganesh recalled using landline phones. “MTNL dial-up connection and an incoming phone call on the landline,” he tweeted. “Not the best combo.”

Others used the trend to make a comment on present-day relationships and social etiquette. “Understanding what loyalty means?” said one user.

A Twitter user named Mudit Nairain said: “Couldn’t talk to my parents today, the PCO (public call office) was closed.”

Others said people born in the 2000s decade will not know how to quickly type messages on keypad phones.

“We used to roll bamboo in order to maintain tv signal strength,” said a Twitter user named Raj Thakur.

A Twitter user named Afsana Ahmed had a complete list ready. “Pager, STD call, geometry box, pen friends, beautiful writing pads, candy rings, plastic raincoats, Sony recorder etc,” she said.
Tags: #PayTm #Twitter #Vijay Shekhar Sharma
first published: Jan 27, 2022 01:25 pm
