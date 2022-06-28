English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Paying homage to India's 9th Prime Minister - P V Narasimha Rao, on his 101st birth anniversary

    Today, we remember and pay homage to the man who paved the way for modern India. During his tenure, the government undertook a major economic transformation and handled several home security incidents in India.

    Sangita Rajan
    June 28, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST
    P V Narasimha Rao

    P V Narasimha Rao


    P V Narasimha Rao, the 9th Prime Minister of India, was born on June 28 in 1921, and came to be known as the architect of modern India as he successfully helped the economy recover by introducing bold reforms during his five-year tenure.

    Today, we remember and pay homage to the man, during whose tenure the government undertook a major economic transformation and handled several home security incidents in India.

    ALSO READ: PV Narasimha Rao | A look-back at his political and economic legacy

    The economic transformation Rao was embarking on began with the appointment of Manmohan Singh as his Finance Minister. Manmohan Singh implemented International Monetary Fund (IMF) policies with Rao's support to prevent India from economic collapse as part of the Indian globalization reforms.

    Rao's term as Prime Minister was an eventful one in India's history. Apart from marking a paradigm shift from Jawaharlal Nehru's industrialising, mixed economic model to a market-driven one, in his time as the PM, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a major right-wing party, emerged as an alternative to the Indian National Congress, which governed India for most of its history after independence.

    Close

    Related stories

    On his 101st birth anniversary, major leaders of the Indian government and industrialists paid their respects to the former Prime Minister.




    Sangita Rajan
    Tags: #birth anniversary #India #Indian Prime Minister #P V Narasimha Rao
    first published: Jun 28, 2022 03:29 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.