Paying homage to India's 9th Prime Minister - P V Narasimha Rao, on his 101st birth anniversary

P V Narasimha Rao

P V Narasimha Rao, the 9th Prime Minister of India, was born on June 28 in 1921, and came to be known as the architect of modern India as he successfully helped the economy recover by introducing bold reforms during his five-year tenure.

Today, we remember and pay homage to the man, during whose tenure the government undertook a major economic transformation and handled several home security incidents in India.

The economic transformation Rao was embarking on began with the appointment of Manmohan Singh as his Finance Minister. Manmohan Singh implemented International Monetary Fund (IMF) policies with Rao's support to prevent India from economic collapse as part of the Indian globalization reforms.

Rao's term as Prime Minister was an eventful one in India's history. Apart from marking a paradigm shift from Jawaharlal Nehru's industrialising, mixed economic model to a market-driven one, in his time as the PM, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a major right-wing party, emerged as an alternative to the Indian National Congress, which governed India for most of its history after independence.



On his 101st birth anniversary, major leaders of the Indian government and industrialists paid their respects to the former Prime Minister.



