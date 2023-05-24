Pay-per-use sign for microwave at US hospital sparks debate on Reddit

The note stating the charges for using the microwave. (Image: Berezis/Reddit)

An anonymous Reddit user recently shared a photo of a sign allegedly posted in a US hospital, suggesting that hospital workers were being charged for using the microwave. The photo was uploaded to the subreddit "Mildly Infuriating," a popular forum for sharing frustrating situations. The user, known as Berezis, claimed that the sign was spotted in a staff break room at an unnamed hospital’s behavioural health unit.

The sign, a single sheet of white printer paper taped to a wooden surface, stated that a single use of the microwave would cost $2, while a monthly unlimited pass could be purchased for $30.

The acronym "BHU SW" on the sign was explained by Berezis as referring to behavioural health unit social workers. However, the Reddit user did not disclose the specific location of the hospital where the sign was posted.

Reddit users had various questions and speculations about the legitimacy and target audience of the sign. Berezis clarified in the comments that the sign applied to hospital employees and not patients. However, the Reddit user admitted to having limited information as the photo was sent by a friend who had recently started working at the hospital.

The Reddit post gained significant attention, with over 36,700 upvotes and more than 1,600 comments.

While some commenters found humour in the pay-per-microwave concept, suggesting amusing ways to take advantage of the system, many expressed scepticism and believed the sign to be a joke or a reaction to previous microwave misuse.

The absence of any mention of policy or management endorsement led some to speculate that it was created by employees to mock the hospital's strictness.

Several Reddit users, however, shared their support for the sign based on negative experiences they had encountered in workplaces with shared appliances. They believed that charging for microwave usage could discourage messy co-workers from neglecting their responsibilities.

Read: One advice to techies to avoid being laid off, from ex Reddit CEO

Others even shared their own stories of encountering similar situations in employee break rooms and finding creative solutions, such as purchasing their own microwave or implementing access codes.