Pay full salary to healthcare workers, or get punished: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has told the Centre to ensure that doctors and healthcare workers are paid their full salaries in all states and union territories. The direction came on June 17 from a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan.

The SC bench also directed the Centre to make sure all states and UTs comply with orders to arrange accommodation for healthcare workers. Additionally, all doctors and healthcare workers who are dealing with COVID-19 patients have to be quarantined for at least a week, reported the Hindustan Times.

Further directions on the same will have to be provided by the Union Health Ministry by June 18, the court said.

The SC bench has warned that, in case any violation is reported, it will be treated as an offence under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and the Disaster Management Act).

A month’s time has been granted to the Centre to ensure compliance, following which there will be another hearing on the issue.

The top court earlier said: “We saw a report that doctors went on strike. In Delhi, some doctors have not been paid for the past three months. These are concerns that should have been taken care off. It should not require court intervention.”