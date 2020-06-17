App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pay full salary to healthcare workers, or get punished: Supreme Court

In case a doctor or healthcare worker doesn't get paid full salary, the case will be treated as an offence under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act.

Representative image
Representative image

The Supreme Court has told the Centre to ensure that doctors and healthcare workers are paid their full salaries in all states and union territories. The direction came on June 17 from a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan.

The SC bench also directed the Centre to make sure all states and UTs comply with orders to arrange accommodation for healthcare workers. Additionally, all doctors and healthcare workers who are dealing with COVID-19 patients have to be quarantined for at least a week, reported the Hindustan Times.

Further directions on the same will have to be provided by the Union Health Ministry by June 18, the court said.

Close

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

related news

The SC bench has warned that, in case any violation is reported, it will be treated as an offence under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and the Disaster Management Act).

A month’s time has been granted to the Centre to ensure compliance, following which there will be another hearing on the issue.

The top court earlier said: “We saw a report that doctors went on strike. In Delhi, some doctors have not been paid for the past three months. These are concerns that should have been taken care off. It should not require court intervention.”

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 03:06 pm

tags #coronavirus #Supreme Court

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Coca-Cola partners with CARE India to provide food, other essentials to vulnerable groups

Coronavirus pandemic | Coca-Cola partners with CARE India to provide food, other essentials to vulnerable groups

Coronavirus vaccine could be on market in mid-2021: CureVac

Coronavirus vaccine could be on market in mid-2021: CureVac

Formula E schedules six races in nine days to finish season

Formula E schedules six races in nine days to finish season

most popular

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border tension | Beijing's power projection comes at a wrong time for China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

India-China border issue | Traders' body releases list of 500 items to be boycotted from China

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.