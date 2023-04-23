Paul Krugman gets his blue tick back on Twitter without subscribing. Here's why...

Nobel prize winning economist Paul Krugman posted on Twitter, stating that the blue tick was back on his Twitter account, but he had nothing to do with it and nor was he taking up a paid subscription.

"So my blue check has reappeared. I had nothing to do with that, and am definitely not paying," he wrote on his page.

A possible reason why Krugman may have got his Twitter blue checkmark back could be that the company decided to mass verify all those users, who have a follower count of over one million.

Krugman has 4.5 million followers on Twitter which could be why the Nobel laureate got his blue tick back.

On Thursday, Twitter had started to remove the legacy blue checkmarks from several accounts, ranging from government, celebrities, business leaders, and politicians.

Few eminent Indian personalities who lost their blue checkmarks included hah Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt.

Twitter was bought by Elon Musk in October 2022 for a sum of $44 billion. He had stated that the manner in which the blue checkmarks has been given out were "corrupt and nonsensical" and termed the verification system as a "lords & peasants system".

Moneycontrol News