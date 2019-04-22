Patnaik cries like a school boy, says BJP’s Jay Panda: Report

A verbal spat between Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the state’s BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda has escalated in no time. It touched a new low on Sunday, when Panda commented that his former party chief “cries like a schoolboy” at times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Speaking to the media, Panda trashed Patnaik's claims that he had colluded with the Centre to get rail links for his mining companies and was not interested in benefitting the Kendrapara district.

“Utter rubbish. I am disappointed that Naveen (Patnaik) has reduced himself to making wild, unsubstantiated allegations,” he said. And it was in light of these allegations that he commented that the CM cries like a schoolboy at times. “Sometimes he says I'm complaining about his health, sometimes he says I'm coveting his chair,” he added.

Panda is contesting the Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from Kendrapara. The constituency goes to vote on April 28. He will be fighting Biju Janata Dal’s Anubhav Mohanty.

Patnaik said that the BJP leader had quit his party to join the saffron ranks after lobbying with the Centre to benefit his own companies. Speaking on why the latter quit the Biju Janata Dal, the CM said: “I found that Kendrapara was the only district on the coast where the railways were hardly developed. That was when a former Railways Minister laughed, saying that my parliamentarian (Baijayant Panda) was only concerned about providing rail links to his mining companies. This shocked me.”

To this, Panda retorted saying the people of Kendrapara were aware of the hard work he had put in to start the railway project, reported NDTV. “For 18 years, Naveen Patnaik did not find anything dubious about me. There were close relations between his family and mine for nine decades. None of the allegations came up until last year,” he told news agency ANI.

The BJP leader also questioned claims that the Naveen Patnaik government had seen the completion of most of the development projects taken up by them. He said he had conducted a survey during his first tenure. He claimed that the 8,700 permanent houses constructed in Kendrapara had existed only on paper, as an audit found only 160. It means over 8,500 remained just on paper, he said.