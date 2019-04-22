App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Patnaik cries like a school boy, says BJP’s Jay Panda: Report

Panda trashed Patnaik's claims that he had colluded with the Centre to get rail links for his mining companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bijayant Panda (File Photo)
Bijayant Panda (File Photo)
Whatsapp

A verbal spat between Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the state’s BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda has escalated in no time. It touched a new low on Sunday, when Panda commented that his former party chief “cries like a schoolboy” at times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Speaking to the media, Panda trashed Patnaik's claims that he had colluded with the Centre to get rail links for his mining companies and was not interested in benefitting the Kendrapara district.

“Utter rubbish. I am disappointed that Naveen (Patnaik) has reduced himself to making wild, unsubstantiated allegations,” he said. And it was in light of these allegations that he commented that the CM cries like a schoolboy at times. “Sometimes he says I'm complaining about his health, sometimes he says I'm coveting his chair,” he added.

related news

Panda is contesting the Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from Kendrapara. The constituency goes to vote on April 28. He will be fighting Biju Janata Dal’s Anubhav Mohanty.

Patnaik said that the BJP leader had quit his party to join the saffron ranks after lobbying with the Centre to benefit his own companies. Speaking on why the latter quit the Biju Janata Dal, the CM said: “I found that Kendrapara was the only district on the coast where the railways were hardly developed. That was when a former Railways Minister laughed, saying that my parliamentarian (Baijayant Panda) was only concerned about providing rail links to his mining companies. This shocked me.”

To this, Panda retorted saying the people of Kendrapara were aware of the hard work he had put in to start the railway project, reported NDTV. “For 18 years, Naveen Patnaik did not find anything dubious about me. There were close relations between his family and mine for nine decades. None of the allegations came up until last year,” he told news agency ANI.

The BJP leader also questioned claims that the Naveen Patnaik government had seen the completion of most of the development projects taken up by them. He said he had conducted a survey during his first tenure. He claimed that the 8,700 permanent houses constructed in Kendrapara had existed only on paper, as an audit found only 160. It means over 8,500 remained just on paper, he said.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 03:09 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha Elections 2019

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Bharat trailer review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has humour ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s kissing scene goes v ...

Alia Bhatt ‘begged’ for a role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Gully Boy's MC Sher, Siddharth Chaturvedi, gets his own film

Happy Easter: Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor turn into eggs

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Review: Slow paced but with tons of ...

Happy Easter: Robert Downey Jr is the newest bunny in town!

Game of Thrones season 8 Episode 2: Twitter has a field day speculatin ...

Vikram Bhatt responds to Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli’s allegatio ...

When Shah Rukh Khan Requested Movie Critics to Stop Rating Films Using ...

Day After Terror Attack, 87 Bomb Detonators Found at Bus Station in Co ...

Banks Unions Want Lenders to Offer Special Loans to Jet Airways Staff

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: These Athletes Made India Proud

Indian Coast Guard on High Alert to Stop Attackers from Fleeing Sri La ...

Sri Lanka Blasts: Image of Blood-stained Jesus Becomes Symbolic of a B ...

Delhi's 5-star Luxury Hotel to be 'Temporary' Office of Country's Firs ...

Kalank's Disappointing Box Office Run to Come to a Crumbling End with ...

Shibani Dandekar Poses with Real and Reel Life Milkha Singh, See Here

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 people of same radical group

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What the grand disunity of parties reveals a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 495 points, Nifty below 11,600 on rising c ...

KPIT lists at Rs 99 per share on NSE, says expects 20% revenue growth ...

Neogen Chemicals IPO opens Wednesday, should you invest?

How lenders check creditworthiness before approving personal loans

Bharat trailer: Salman Khan teases his different looks in Ali Abbas Za ...

Sri Lanka blasts: World media says intel failure, rising extremism ami ...

In Chhattisgarh, Janjgir only constituency that will witness triangula ...

Death of 23-year-old engineering student in Karnataka's Raichur: In su ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-str ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro Review: Great display, good camera but Redmi Note 7 Pro i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.