'Pathaan' trailer features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and a lot of fireworks

The trailer of 'Pathaan' shows Shah Rukh Khan in the middle of some crackling action sequence. (Screengrab from the trailer)

Yash Raj Films on Tuesday released its official trailer for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. The film, which is scheduled to be released on January 25 also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.



Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai! #PathaanTrailer out now!

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023.@deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/npbZ0WFQjx

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, "Pathaan" Shah Rukh Khan quoted a dialogue from the movie: "Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai!" It roughly translates to "Pathaan is coming to welcome his guests with fireworks."

The action-packed trailer shows Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham pull some impressive stunts along.

Meanwhile, several film stars have wished Shah Rukh Khan and the team of Pathaan good luck as they gear up for the release.



Wishing @iamsrk sir and the team all the best for #Pathaan Here is the trailer https://t.co/LLPfa6LR3r#PathaanTrailer — Vijay (@actorvijay) January 10, 2023



Salman Khan is also expected to make an appearance in Pathaan, reprising his role from Tiger movies.

There are reports that YRF is aiming to unite its characters from these films and build a larger spy universe that will also see Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" spy a cameo in Salman's Tiger 3, also scheduled to release later this year.