Password sharing crackdown and other reasons why Netflix subscribers are annoyed

A sharp fall in Netflix subscribers for the first time in 10 years has sparked a discussion on what went wrong for the streaming giant. Netflix shares fell more than 30 percent early Wednesday after the firm reported a drop in subscribers for the first time in a decade, saying it lost 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter of 2022. On social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter, Netflix users listed out their issues with the streaming platform, which included low quality content, shows cancelled after a couple of seasons and unwelcome price hikes.

But even as Netflix is confronted with a slump in subscribers, the streaming platform hinted that it would crack down on password sharing. The company estimates that more than 100 million households share passwords worldwide. According to BBC, Netflix boss Reed Hastings on Tuesday said account sharing was making it hard to attract new customers.

"When we were growing fast, it wasn't a high priority to work on [account sharing]. And now we're working super hard on it," Hastings told shareholders.

The crackdown on password sharing, unsurprisingly, did not go down well with Netflix subscribers.

“Password sharing is a consequence of Netflix raising their subscription prices in the first place. Cracking down on password sharing is just going to cost them more subscribers,” a Twitter user wrote.

Many others also predicted that putting curbs on password sharing would only put off existing subscribers, not attract new ones.

“The only reason I haven’t cancelled my subscription is because I have family members who occasionally watch things on my account. They’ll make the decision to cancel a lot easier for a lot of people if they crack down on it,” a Reddit user remarked.

On Reddit, the conversation centred around the ways in which Netflix had messed up recently. Some users blamed the fact that Netflix still required people to pay extra to stream in 4k resolution. “It’s still extra to watch 4K in 2022, which is baffling,” a user wrote.

Another reason for the slump in subscribers – social media users blamed it on Netflix producing low quality content and cancelling shows after one or two seasons, often leaving viewers with cliff-hangers to puzzle about.

“Hard to get invested in new content if there's a 50/50 chance it'll be cancelled,” a Reddit user said.

The most common complaint, of course, remained the price hikes in Netflix subscription plans. This year, Netflix raised its monthly subscription price by $1 to $2 per month in the United States. Prices in Canada also increased.



“There's good content, just not much of it. I don't need to pay $240 a year just to watch Stranger Things, Dark, or The Witcher. Netflix's algorithm shotgun approach is failing. They have not successfully curated good content in a consistent manner and I have too many other choices,” a person on Reddit explained.

They keep increasing the price and the selection is kind of bland,” another added.