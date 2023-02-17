English
    Passengers fly for 16 hours on Air New Zealand flight - only to return where they started

    Passengers spent 16 hours on an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to New York – only to return right where they took off.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 17, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
    An Air New Zealand flight spent 16 hours in the air only to return where it had taken off

    Passengers spent 16 hours on an Air New Zealand flight – only to return right where they took off. According to news reports, Flight NZ2 from Auckland to New York spent 16 hours in the air but never reached its destination. The bizarre incident, which took place Thursday (February 16) has eerie similarities to last month’s Emirates flight that was in the air for 13 hours but landed right where it had taken off.

    According to reports, the Air New Zealand flight departed from Auckland on Thursday evening. It covered eight hours of its journey to New York before turning back. This meant that passengers spent a total of 16 hours in the air, only to return to Auckland on Friday afternoon.

    An electrical fire JKF Airport led to flight disruptions because of which the Air NZ flight could not land there and was forced to turn back.

    Passenger Brooke Belton spoke to Stuff New Zealand about her experience. “I thought it was a glitch,” she said, adding that crew later explained that the plane was returning to New Zealand because of a fire at the JFK airport.

    “You have to laugh, or you’ll cry,” she said when asked about flying aimlessly for 16 hours.

    Last month, passengers on a Dubai to New Zealand flight were left similarly stunned after flying for 13 hours and landing at the same airport where they had taken off.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:40 am