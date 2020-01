Passengers aboard Tejas Express complain of stale food, caterer fined Rs 1 lakh: Report

The quality of food served on the Indian Railways network is once again under scrutiny as passengers aboard the Karmali-Mumbai Tejas Express have complained that they were served stale food for dinner, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The caterer Arenco has been fined Rs 1 lakh by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation and a show-cause notice for the termination of its contract has also been issued.

The issue reportedly happened when food was packed at Chiplun station without being cooled, due to which it developed a stench by the time it was served to passengers.

This is the second such incident aboard a long distance train in the past one week. Earlier, passengers complained after stale breakfast was served to them while travelling by the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express.