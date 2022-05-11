English
    Passenger with 'no idea how to fly plane' safely lands aircraft after pilot fell unconscious

    Aviation expert John Nance said, “This is the first time I’ve ever heard of one of these (aircrafts) being landed by somebody that has no aeronautical experience."

    Moneycontrol News
    May 11, 2022 / 04:24 PM IST
    The aircraft was around 112 km north of the airport when the passenger called controllers to tell them the pilot "has gone incoherent. (Representative image)

    A US man who was flying to see his pregnant wife safely landed the aircraft after the pilot fell unconscious mid-flight.

    The unidentified man was travelling from the Bahamas to Florida on a Cessna 208 Caravan, on Wednesday when the pilot suffered a medical emergency and went "incoherent", Daily Mail reported.

    Soon, the air traffic control received a message: "I've got a serious situation here. My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane."

    On being asked their position, the passenger replied that he had no idea. "I can see the coast of Florida in front of me. And I have no idea."

    He was told to keep the wings level follow the coast while they tried to locate the plane.

    The utility aircraft was around 112 km north of the airport when the passenger called controllers to tell them the pilot "has gone incoherent", The Mirror reported.

    Air traffic controllers then helped the man guide the 14-seater plane to land at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

    Following the successful landing, a controller is reported to have said: "You just witnessed a couple passengers land that plane."

    “Oh, my gosh. Great job,” said the other person, according to a report in The Mirror.

    Aviation expert John Nance told WPBF-TV that the dispatcher's praise was a huge understatement. “This is the first time I’ve ever heard of one of these (Cessna Caravans) being landed by somebody that has no aeronautical experience," he said.

    "The person on the airplane who had no aeronautical experience listened very carefully and obviously followed instructions with great calm. That’s what made the difference," Nance added.

    Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to find out what happened to the pilot.

     



    Tags: #Bahamas #Cessna Caravans #Florida
    first published: May 11, 2022 04:21 pm
