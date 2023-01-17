Passenger says IndiGo plane had no first-aid kit, crew gave juice pack to treat injury

IndiGo airlines has reached out to the aggrieved passenger in the matter. (Representational)

A passenger traveling from Mumbai to Aurangabad on an IndiGo airlines flight on Sunday complained of poor treatment by the airline's staff after being injured by a falling object. The unnamed passenger took to Twitter to recount his journey when a walking stick fell from an overhead bin and hit him in the face, causing a lip injury.

According to the passenger, the flight attendant did not provide any ice or first-aid and instead gave a juice pack to dab on the wound. The passenger has expressed disappointment and frustration with the airline's handling of the incident, calling it "highly irresponsible."



I was travelling to Aurangabad today from Mumbai via @IndiGo6E . The flight attendant opened the over head bin and a walking stick fel on my face and hit my lip. They did not have ice or first aid. They just gave me a paper boat juice pack to dab. Highly irresponsible.

— S (@blairbass77) January 15, 2023

“I was travelling to Aurangabad today from Mumbai via IndiGo. The flight attendant opened the overhead bin and a walking stick fell on my face and hit my lip. They did not have ice or first aid. They just gave me a paper boat juice pack to dab. Highly irresponsible,” the passenger, only known as “S” on Twitter wrote.

The tweet went viral with over 21,000 views.

A day later, he tweeted that the airline has got in touch with him.

“After the incident yesterday IndiGo has taken the suggestion on keeping ice packs. Pragati, Nitesh, Pratima and Anirudh have been in touch with me and have assured that they will be cautious. Thank you for the help all you people who reached out to me,” he tweeted.

Also read: Passenger accidentally opens emergency exit on plane, delays flight by 2 hours

However, several recent incidents have raised concerns about airlines’ in-flight safety procedures and the ability of its staff to handle injuries and accidents.

Apart from the infamous Air India pee gate case, where a drunk man allegedly urinated on an elderly passenger, many such incidents related to unruly passengers or half-hearted measures by airlines during any incident have been in the spotlight lately.